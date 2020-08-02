Two friends electrocuted to death in Pindi Bhattian

Two friends, 18-year-old Ali Raza and 20-year-old Waqas, were killed after they got electrocuted from an electricity wire while they were at a food stall near their house in Pindi Bhattian’s Sukheke on Saturday night.

According to residents of the neighbourhood, a bare electricity wire above the stall came falling down on the men due to which they passed away on spot.

Three other people were also injured and have been shifted to a hospital.

The family of the victims have registered an FIR against the Gujranwala Electric Power Company. They protested against the company and blocked the Lahore-Sargodha road by burning tyres and staging a sit-in.

Following this, the police arrested GEPCO’s sub-divisional officer and three other employees.