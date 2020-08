Pakistan has painted the town green as it celebrates its 74th Independence Day.

President Arif Alvi said that Pakistan has battled many challenges on the regional, economic, and health fronts but is continuing its struggle and will overcome them in the near future.

For the celebrations, many buildings have been decorated using the colours of the country’s flags: green and white.

Sindh High Court in Karachi. Photo: Online

Parliament House and President House in Islamabad. Photo: Online

A building in Lahore. Photo: Online

Railways Headquarters building in Lahore. Photo: Online

The OGDCL building in Islamabad. Photo: Online



WAPDA House on Lahore’s Mall Road. Photo: Online

ZTBL building in Islamabad. Photo: Online

Ghanta Ghar Chowk in Faisalabad. Photo: Online

The National Bank building in Karachi. Photo: Online

The State Bank building in Karach. Photo: Online

KPT Building in Karachi. Photo: Online