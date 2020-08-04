PIA will give Rs10m to families of crash victims: spokesperson

The Pakistan International National Airlines will give the families of each Karachi plane crash victim Rs10 million in compensation, the airline’s spokesperson said Tuesday.

The airline had earlier decided to give Rs5million to families of the victims under the Carriage By Air Act, 2012 but after talks with the insurance company, PIA has now announced it will give them Rs10million.

The PIA had already given Rs1 million to each family for funeral arrangements of the victims, the spokesperson said.

On May 22, the PIA airbus A320 crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony area. At least 97 people were killed in the plane crash. After an investigation, Pakistan’s Aviation Minister had told the parliament that the pilot and air traffic control office were responsible for the crash.

The PIA has made all the necessary arrangements and is now waiting for heirs to produce the death certificates of their family members, the spokesperson said, adding that they have already written letters to them.