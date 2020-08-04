Tuesday, August 4, 2020  | 13 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PIA will give Rs10m to families of crash victims: spokesperson

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PIA will give Rs10m to families of crash victims: spokesperson

Firefighters spray water on the wreckage of a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft after it crashed at a residential area in Karachi on May 22. — AFP

The Pakistan International National Airlines will give the families of each Karachi plane crash victim Rs10 million in compensation, the airline’s spokesperson said Tuesday.

The airline had earlier decided to give Rs5million to families of the victims under the Carriage By Air Act, 2012 but after talks with the insurance company, PIA has now announced it will give them Rs10million.

The PIA had already given Rs1 million to each family for funeral arrangements of the victims, the spokesperson said.

On May 22, the PIA airbus A320 crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony area. At least 97 people were killed in the plane crash. After an investigation, Pakistan’s Aviation Minister had told the parliament that the pilot and air traffic control office were responsible for the crash.

The PIA has made all the necessary arrangements and is now waiting for heirs to produce the death certificates of their family members, the spokesperson said, adding that they have already written letters to them.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan PIA
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PIA, Plane Crash, Karachi, Lahore
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM's aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
PM’s aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
Canadian visa centres in Pakistan to reopen on August 3
Canadian visa centres in Pakistan to reopen on August 3
Islamabad zoo's lions died of suffocation: post-mortem report
Islamabad zoo’s lions died of suffocation: post-mortem report
Hajj goes virtual for families of lucky pilgrims
Hajj goes virtual for families of lucky pilgrims
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.