Wednesday, August 5, 2020  | 14 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PIA resumes flights to UK using Portuguese charter plane

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PIA resumes flights to UK using Portuguese charter plane

Photo: AFP

PIA has signed a contract with Portuguese charter airline HiFly to resume its flight operation to the United Kingdom.

PIA will charter an aircraft from the international company and utilise it for its flights to Europe. According to the airline’s spokesperson, aircraft Airbus A-330 will be used for the flights.

It will use PIA’s call sign and slot during the flight, he said, adding that the operation of the flights will begin from August 14.

HiFly is a Portuguese charter airline headquartered in Lisbon. It has four wide-body aircraft –two new Airbus A330-900s, one Airbus A330-200 and one A340-300.

PIA’s competitor on the route, British Airways, has also announced that it will resume flight operations to Pakistan from London Heathrow Airport from August 14.

The airline said it will start direct flights three times between Heathrow Airport and Islamabad and will be taking extra precautionary measures for the safety of its crew and passengers.

Last week, PIA had announced that it will be operating flights from Paris to Pakistan starting August 15 to provide facilities to its passengers and bring them to the country.

FaceBook WhatsApp
flights PIA UK
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PIA, Europe, UK, Paris, Islamabad, August, British Airways, passengers, crew
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM's aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
PM’s aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
Dow Medical College evicts male hostel students, risks PMDC registration
Dow Medical College evicts male hostel students, risks PMDC registration
Canadian visa centres in Pakistan to reopen on August 3
Canadian visa centres in Pakistan to reopen on August 3
Islamabad zoo's lions died of suffocation: post-mortem report
Islamabad zoo’s lions died of suffocation: post-mortem report
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.