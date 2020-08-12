You don’t need a coronavirus test for domestic PIA flights

You don’t need a coronavirus test to travel on PIA within Pakistan.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan has said that several other countries have issued such travel advisories but PIA hasn’t resumed international operations yet.

The airline will make its decision regarding coronavirus tests for international travel keeping in mind the destination countries’ demands.

For foreign travel, each airline has laboratories that it has designated and passengers must keep abreast of changes and advisories from these airlines.

Travel has changed after the coronavirus, he said, adding that there are now a lot of restrictions on foreign travel. These rules might be relaxed after a vaccine is developed, he said.

He said that even today, travelling from Africa requires a yellow fever vaccination while travelling from Pakistan requires a polio vaccination.

So far, PIA has been operating special flights abroad to repatriate Pakistanis. Travel within Pakistan has resumed as most airports have reopened.