Residents file petition against Peshawar zoo administration over negligence

A number of people in Peshawar have filed a joint petition at the Peshawar High Court against the negligence of the city’s zoo administration, which they claimed has resulted in the deaths of multiple animals.

The petitioners have requested that the condition of the zoo should be upgraded as per international standards and animals not suited to the climate of Peshawar should be shifted to a sanctuary or some other zoo in Pakistan.

They pointed out that those animals not suited to the city’s environment should be prohibited from being brought to the zoo at all. The petition was filed through Advocate Ali Gohar.

According to a report, in the last nine months, more than 18 animals have died at the zoo. These animals include wild cats, zebras, wild bears, deer and cheetah.

Pakistan Wildlife Foundation Vice Chairperson Safwan Ahmed said that the design of the Peshawar zoo is not suited for the animals kept there and criticised the structure of its cages. “The caretakers of the animals, too, have not been trained properly,” he claimed.

Recently, two bears at the zoo got into a fight with each other because the keepers didn’t know which animals should be kept together and which shouldn’t, Ahmed added.

In the last few days, multiple incidents have surfaced of disturbing deaths of animals. The construction of the Peshawar zoo was met with opposition by multiple civil society and animal rights organisations in 2018. The government, however, did not take them into consideration.