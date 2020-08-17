Monday, August 17, 2020  | 26 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Coronavirus: ‘Micro smart lockdown’ imposed in six Peshawar neighbourhoods

Posted: Aug 17, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Coronavirus: ‘Micro smart lockdown’ imposed in six Peshawar neighbourhoods

Photo: Online

The district administration of Peshawar has imposed a ‘micro smart lockdown’ in six of its neighbourhoods after the coronavirus cases there spiked.

According to a notification by Peshawar District Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar, the entry and exit into the following areas will be “controlled”.

  • Street 5, Sector K2, Phase III Hayatabad
  • Street 10, Shaheen Town
  • Street 9, Sector J5, Phase II Hayatabad
  • Street 4, Akbar Town
  • Street 10, Shami Road
  • Street 2, Sector E1, Phase 1, Hayatabad

The order will be implemented from Monday 2pm until further notice. The decision was taken after the number of coronavirus cases in these areas spiked again.

The notification said that entry into the areas will be restricted to those supplying essential commodities. Gatherings have been prohibited and shops other than pharmacies, grocery stores, and tandoors will remain closed.

Congregational prayers inside mosques will also be restricted to five people.

The district police officers have been instructed to ensure that the order is implemented and punish those who violate it.

Last week, Punjab Health Secretary Mohammad Usman warned that a second wave of coronavirus could hit the province in the next two weeks. He said that people have stopped taking precautions after the lockdown was lifted on August 10.

Coronavirus lockdown Peshawar
 
﻿

