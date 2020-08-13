Thursday, August 13, 2020  | 22 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Today’s outlook: Peshawar anti-polio drive begins, BRT hits the road

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Aug 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Thursday):

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the BRT project in Peshawar at 3pm. The project was launched in October 2017 by then chief minister Pervez Khattak who had set a six-month deadline for its completion.
  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the media at the Sindh Assembly auditorium at 6pm.
  • An anti-polio vaccination campaign will be kicked-off in Peshawar. It aims to vaccinate over 4.5 million children in five days.
  • The second Test match between Pakistan and England will begin from today. Fawad Alam is likely to be included in the playing 11, replacing all-rounder Shadab Khan. Alam hasn’t played for the national side in the last 11 years.
  • The Sindh government has banned pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10.
  • The Sindh High Court granted protective bail to K-Electric Chief Executive Officer Moonis Alvi in two electrocution death cases in Karachi.
  • ICYMI: Pakistani web series Churails is now streaming on Zee5. The 10-episode web series stars Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, Mehar Bano, and Yasra Rizvi. The talented cast spoke to SAMAA Digital about their shooting experience and shared some fun stories. Click here to watch their video to find out more about the cast.

