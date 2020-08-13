Today’s outlook: Peshawar anti-polio drive begins, BRT hits the road

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Thursday):

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the BRT project in Peshawar at 3pm. The project was launched in October 2017 by then chief minister Pervez Khattak who had set a six-month deadline for its completion.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the media at the Sindh Assembly auditorium at 6pm.

An anti-polio vaccination campaign will be kicked-off in Peshawar. It aims to vaccinate over 4.5 million children in five days.

The second Test match between Pakistan and England will begin from today. Fawad Alam is likely to be included in the playing 11, replacing all-rounder Shadab Khan. Alam hasn’t played for the national side in the last 11 years.

The Sindh government has banned pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10.

The Sindh High Court granted protective bail to K-Electric Chief Executive Officer Moonis Alvi in two electrocution death cases in Karachi.

