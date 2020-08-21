Peshawar BRT bus: Carrying, consuming naswar banned

All the passengers traveling on the Peshawar Rapid Transit Bus have been restricted from using naswar, a powdered tobacco snuff, on buses and at stations, according to the BRT authorities.

The passengers will have to hand over naswar at bus stations before boarding the vehicles. A BRT manager said that this action has been taken to ensure that people have a pleasant journey on the bus.

“This will prevent the vehicles from getting dirty as people usually spit in the buses and/or throw naswar wrappers in it,” he said.

The management has also issued a number of precautionary coronavirus SOPs for travelers, which include compulsory masks, sanistising hands and maintaining social distancing.

Fines will be imposed on all people who are seen not following the SOPs, the manager added.

Travelers have appreciated the steps. “These rules will make traveling easy and safe for all of us,” a passenger said.

The Peshawar BRT was inaugurated after multiple delays by Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 14. He called it “the highest level metro project of the country”.

At least 128 buses will run on the 27-kilometre track and stop at 30 stations.