Friday, August 21, 2020  | 1 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Peshawar BRT bus: Carrying, consuming naswar banned

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Peshawar BRT bus: Carrying, consuming naswar banned

Photo: AFP

All the passengers traveling on the Peshawar Rapid Transit Bus have been restricted from using naswar, a powdered tobacco snuff, on buses and at stations, according to the BRT authorities.

The passengers will have to hand over naswar at bus stations before boarding the vehicles. A BRT manager said that this action has been taken to ensure that people have a pleasant journey on the bus.

“This will prevent the vehicles from getting dirty as people usually spit in the buses and/or throw naswar wrappers in it,” he said.

The management has also issued a number of precautionary coronavirus SOPs for travelers, which include compulsory masks, sanistising hands and maintaining social distancing.

Fines will be imposed on all people who are seen not following the SOPs, the manager added.

Travelers have appreciated the steps. “These rules will make traveling easy and safe for all of us,” a passenger said.

The Peshawar BRT was inaugurated after multiple delays by Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 14. He called it “the highest level metro project of the country”.

At least 128 buses will run on the 27-kilometre track and stop at 30 stations.

FaceBook WhatsApp
naswar PESHAWAR BRT
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi's DHA
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi’s DHA
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
Karachi fits seventh district into its mix – Keamari
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
China teenage climate warrior fights a lonely battle
China teenage climate warrior fights a lonely battle
China's coronavirus vaccine trial to begin at Pakistan's NIH
China’s coronavirus vaccine trial to begin at Pakistan’s NIH
Namibians warned not to use elephant dung to prevent coronavirus...
Namibians warned not to use elephant dung to prevent coronavirus virus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.