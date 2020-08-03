Monday, August 3, 2020  | 12 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Pervez Khattak, Qureshi visit LoC to show solidarity with Kashmiris

Posted: Aug 3, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pervez Khattak, Qureshi visit LoC to show solidarity with Kashmiris

Pakistani troops gather at a village in district Bhimber near the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Kashmir during a media trip organised by the Pakistani army on October 1, 2016. Photo: File

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak will visit the Line of Control today (Monday).

In a video message, Qureshi said that they want to show to the people of Kashmir that they are standing with them. “We want to show solidarity with all the Kashmiri people who have been injured or killed in the constant ceasefire violations by India,” he remarked.

The people of Pakistan and its army is standing with you, the foreign minister said. “We want to give a clear message to the Indian government that all its actions have been rejected by the people of Kashmir and Pakistan.” India will have to accept their right to self-determination.

Pakistan, to express its support with the Kashmiris, has decided to observe Yaum-e-Istehsal on the first anniversary of the annexation of Kashmir on August 5. Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in a press conference, said that the government has planned a number of activities to show how Kashmiris are being exploited by India.

In his press conference, Qureshi said the same. “We have our eyes set on Srinagar, which falls in Indian-Administered Kashmir. We have decided to change the name of Kashmir Highway to Srinagar Highway as it will take us there directly.”

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Legislative Assembly of AJK on August 5 to highlight the Kashmiri people’s struggle for freedom. President Dr Arif Alvi will lead a rally on the day, while all chief ministers will speak to their respective legislature assemblies to condemn Indian brutalities on the people of the valley.

