NAB has summoned Maryam in a propert case

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz is not afraid of any challenges. She has faced them before bravely and will continue to do so, said party leader Pervaiz Rasheed on Tuesday.

He was speaking to the media before Maryam's appearance in the NAB Lahore office. NAB in investigating her in a case pertaining to the illegal transfer of a 200-acre land in Raiwind.