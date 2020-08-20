Thursday, August 20, 2020  | 29 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Islamabad court suspends show-cause notice issued to Palestinian ambassador

Posted: Aug 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Islamabad court suspends show-cause notice issued to Palestinian ambassador

Photo: ihc.gov.pk

The Islamabad High Court suspended on Thursday the show-cause notice issued to the Palestinian ambassador by the Customs department.

He was reportedly issued a notice on August 4 for allegedly importing a duty-exempted luxury vehicle and then later selling it to businessmen Basil Ahmed Affendi. The ambassador was accused of violating Section 156 of the Customs Act.

The court has ordered the Custom’s Collector to return Ambassador Jawad Ahmed Rabei ‘s vehicle. It said that no action will be taken against the ambassador till the next hearing.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the ambassador’s petition on Monday. Rabei’s lawyer Advocate Sikander Naeem Qazi told that Palestinian officials are exempted from such notices under the Vienna Convention. The notice was a violation of the convention, Qazi argued.

The court has issued notices to the foreign secretary, FBR, and Customs collector and given them two weeks to submit their replies.

islamabad high court palestine ambassador
 
HOME  
 
 
