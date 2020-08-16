Pakpattan men drown while shooting TikTok video

Two men drowned in the Sutlej River on Saturday while recording a TikTok video in Pakpattan, the police said.

They had visited the bank of the river for a picnic with friends when they slipped, lost their balance and fell into the river. Both of them passed away.

Their bodies were found 20 hours later near Bahawalnagar and have been returned to their families.

After the number of accidents and deaths while using TikTok increased, the Punjab police requested the government to ban the application in the province.

On June 21, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority issued a “final warning” to TikTok. The app has been asked to put in place a comprehensive mechanism to control “obscenity, vulgarity and immorality through its social media platform”.