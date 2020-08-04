Tuesday, August 4, 2020  | 13 Zilhaj, 1441
Pakistan’s efforts prevented Iran-Saudi confrontation: PM Imran Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Pakistan’s efforts prevented Iran-Saudi confrontation: PM Imran Khan

Photo: PTI/ Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that Pakistan has managed to defuse tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, the prime minister said that Pakistan’s efforts to avoid military confrontation between Iran and Saudi Arabia have succeeded.

He said Pakistan is still mediating between Iran and Saudi Arabia but the progress has been slow.

In October 2019, PM Khan visited Saudi Arabia and Iran to meet their leaders. His visits were aimed at defusing tensions between the two countries.

In his visit to Iran on October 13, PM Khan had told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that Iran and Saudi Arabia are Pakistan’s “closest” friends and he doesn’t want to see a conflict between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have been supporting different groups in Yemen and other Middle Eastern countries.

Iran Pakistan Saudi Arabia
 
RELATED STORIES

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Imran Khan
 
