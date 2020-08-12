Wednesday, August 12, 2020  | 21 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan’s amended anti-terrorism law imposes new restrictions on banned outfits

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Pakistan’s amended anti-terrorism law imposes new restrictions on banned outfits

Photo: Samaa Digital

The National Assembly passed with a majority vote amendments to the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 to put more restrictions on banned outfits as the country continues to take measures to curb terror financing and money laundering.

The new law imposes a restriction on giving loans or financial assistance to people affiliated with banned outfits. Banks have been barred from issuing credit cards to banned people, and their wealth, properties and assets can be seized without notice.

Weapon licences issued earlier will be revoked and weapons with old licences will be confiscated. Anyone carrying such arms will be punished and no new licences will be issued to them.

The government has also decided to impose a fine of Rs50 million on people involved in terror activities.

Pakistan seeks to get onto the FATF’s White List from its Grey List. The FATF will be deciding Pakistan’s fate in October and it depends on whether it can comply with a list of measures it had given to curb terror financing and money laundering in the country.

The global watchdog for illicit financial activities had put Pakistan on its Grey List in June 2018 because of weaknesses in the country’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Countering Financing of Terrorism (CFT) laws.

The Grey List refers to countries or jurisdictions under increased monitoring because of strategic AML and CFT deficiencies. After being placed on the Grey List, Pakistan had developed an action plan with the FATF to address those deficiencies, but fell short of the targets.

FaceBook WhatsApp
national assembly Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
pakistan FATF law, anti-terrorism law amendment, pakistan anti-terrorism, pakistan fights terrorism
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
Parent trap: pressure selecting O’ and A’ Level subjects
Parent trap: pressure selecting O’ and A’ Level subjects
FDA expands list of unsafe hand sanitisers
FDA expands list of unsafe hand sanitisers
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
‘World’s first, largest’ coronavirus vaccine production facility ready in China
‘World’s first, largest’ coronavirus vaccine production facility ready in China
Coronavirus vaccine: German-Chinese clinical trial begins in China
Coronavirus vaccine: German-Chinese clinical trial begins in China
Why is Pakistan observing Kashmir Siege Day?
Why is Pakistan observing Kashmir Siege Day?
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
Russia has developed 'first' coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Russia has developed ‘first’ coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Blog: Why I chose Science and Sociology for O’ Levels
Blog: Why I chose Science and Sociology for O’ Levels
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.