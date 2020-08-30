Sunday, August 30, 2020  | 10 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Pakistanis stranded in India coming back on September 3

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistanis stranded in India coming back on September 3

Pakistani paramilitary soldiers walk at a check post near the India and Pakistan border on the Pakistani side of the Wagah border on Mar. 1, 2019. (AFP)

At least 200 people stranded in India due to the coronavirus lockdown will return to Pakistan on September 3, officials said Sunday.

Pakistan had sealed its border with Indian in March after a surge in number of coronavirus infections. The people who had gone to India got stuck there as a result of the lockdown.

Pakistanis, stranded in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi and Rajasthan, will return via Wagha border. The border between the two countries will be especially opened for them.

According to a source in the foreign office, their return was made possible because of the efforts of the Pakistani High Commission in India.

RELATED STORIES

