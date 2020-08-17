Pakistan to make IPP agreements public, says minister

The Government of Pakistan would make its agreements with independent power producers (IPPs) public within the next two to three weeks, Energy Minister Omar Ayub said Monday.

Ayub said for the first time in history, the government was signing review agreements with IPPs which would benefit the masses. He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad alongside PM’s aide Shahzad Qasim.

These agreements would help reduce the cost of power generation and improve electricity distribution system in the country, according to the minister.

The past governments didn’t resolve power sector’s issues and this was the first time that these agreements were being reviewed.

Ayub said the agreements signed in 1994, 2002 and 2006 have been reviewed. The government would introduce reforms in the power sector which would be applicable to government power plants as well, he said.

The minister said these reforms were necessary to streamline the power and gas sectors for agricultural and industrial growth. They would help reduce the flow of circular debt, he added.