Thursday, August 6, 2020
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan to reopen restaurants, cinemas and parks on August 10

Posted: Aug 6, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan to reopen restaurants, cinemas and parks on August 10

Photo: AFP

Pakistan has decided to reopen its restaurants, cinemas, theatres and parks from August 10, announced Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar during a press conference on Thursday.

He said that following decisions were approved by the National Coordination Committee.

  • Education: All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, will reopen on September 15. The decision will be once again reviewed on September 7 by the education minister in consultation with the health ministry.
  • Hospitality: All restaurants and cafes, both outdoor and indoor, will reopen on August 10. The SOPs are currently being finalised and will be disclosed in two days.
  • Tourism: All tourist spots and hotels in the country will reopen on August 8. They have been instructed to follow all preventive measures.
  • Recreation: Parks, cinemas and theatres will resume operations on August 10 too. Detailed SOPs are being prepared and must be followed.
  • Sports: The government has also given permission to hold events for non-contact sports from August 10. Events will, however, be held without any audience. Indoor gyms and sports clubs will reopen on the same day too.
  • Transport: All air, train and road transport is being resumed. There will no longer be any restrictions on the number of trains and planes operating. The restriction on distance between passengers during travel, however, must be maintained till the end of September at least.
  • Wedding halls: The government is also holding discussions to reopen wedding halls from September 15.
  • Business centres: The government has decided to open all business centres, expo halls, beauty parlours and spas from August 10 too.
  • Market timings: The timings of different shops will be reverted too. They will go back to operating the way they were before the coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan went into a lockdown on March 23 and all restaurants, shopping malls and shops were closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Schools across the country were closed on March 13.

