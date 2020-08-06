Pakistan to reopen restaurants, cinemas and parks on August 10

Pakistan has decided to reopen its restaurants, cinemas, theatres and parks from August 10, announced Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar during a press conference on Thursday.

He said that following decisions were approved by the National Coordination Committee.

Education: All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, will reopen on September 15. The decision will be once again reviewed on September 7 by the education minister in consultation with the health ministry.

Pakistan went into a lockdown on March 23 and all restaurants, shopping malls and shops were closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Schools across the country were closed on March 13.