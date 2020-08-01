Pakistan marking first anniversary of Kashmir’s annexation on August 5

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called on all political parties to join hands with the government to observe Yaum-e-Istehsal on August 5 to mark the first anniversary of India revoking the special constitutional status of Indian Kashmir.

He said the Kashmiris are not alone in their struggle. The FM was speaking in Multan on Saturday after offering Eidul Azha prayers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Legislative Assembly of AJK on August 5 to highlight the Kashmiri people’s struggle for freedom. President Dr Arif Alvi will lead a rally on the day, while all the chief ministers will speak to their respective legislature assemblies to condemn Indian brutalities on the people of the held valley.

“The whole nation should unitedly raise its voice against the military siege imposed by New Delhi in Indian Kashmir a year ago after revocation of its special status and convey a message to the Kashmiris that they are not alone in their struggle for the right to self-determination,” said Qureshi.

The foreign minister said he himself would visit the Line of Control on August 3 to deliver a message that the Pakistani nation stood with the Kashmiri brethren.