Pakistan inducts China-built warship into its navy fleet

Pakistan Navy inducted on Sunday its first Type-054 Class Frigate into its fleet, the navy’s public relations department said.

“The Type-054 Class, fitted with latest surface, subsurface, anti-air weapons, combat management system and sensors will be one of the technologically advanced surface platforms of Pakistan Navy Fleet,” said the navy in the press release.

The launching ceremony of the frigate was held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard in China’s Shanghai city.

Commodore Azfar Humayun of Pakistan Navy was the chief guest at the ceremony.

The ship’s inclusion into the Pakistan Navy’s fleet will further improve efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region, Radio Pakistan quoted a navy’s spokesperson as saying.