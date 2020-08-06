Domestic flights resume in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority has ordered the resumption of special and scheduled domestic flights in the country.

However, according to a notice to airmen issued on Thursday, airports in Turbat, Panjgur, Dalbandin, Zhob, Mohenjo Daro, Nawabshah and Bahawalpur will remain closed.

Since April, flights have only been operating at five airports due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, health officials now believe that the virus situation is improving across the country.

The federal government has also allowed almost all businesses to reopen. Only restaurants, wedding halls and sports activities are still suspended.

So far, 6,035 Pakistanis have died while over 256,000 have recovered from the virus. On Wednesday, another 727 coronavirus cases and 21 deaths were reported.