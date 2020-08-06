Thursday, August 6, 2020  | 15 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Domestic flights resume in Pakistan

Posted: Aug 6, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 min ago
Domestic flights resume in Pakistan

Karachi airport. Photo: @raisinganchor/Twitter

Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority has ordered the resumption of special and scheduled domestic flights in the country.

However, according to a notice to airmen issued on Thursday, airports in Turbat, Panjgur, Dalbandin, Zhob, Mohenjo Daro, Nawabshah and Bahawalpur will remain closed.

Since April, flights have only been operating at five airports due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, health officials now believe that the virus situation is improving across the country.

The federal government has also allowed almost all businesses to reopen. Only restaurants, wedding halls and sports activities are still suspended.

So far, 6,035 Pakistanis have died while over 256,000 have recovered from the virus. On Wednesday, another 727 coronavirus cases and 21 deaths were reported.

MOST READ
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
Dow Medical College evicts male hostel students, risks PMDC registration
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
FDA expands list of unsafe hand sanitisers
Canadian visa centres in Pakistan to reopen on August 3
Islamabad zoo’s lions died of suffocation: post-mortem report
Hajj goes virtual for families of lucky pilgrims
 
 
 
 
 
