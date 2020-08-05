Wednesday, August 5, 2020  | 14 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Headlines 9am: Pakistan play England in first Manchester Test

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Headlines 9am: Pakistan play England in first Manchester Test

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

  • The people of Pakistan and Kashmir will observe Kashmir Siege Day to protest against India’s unilateral decision to annex Kashmir. Rallies will held in different parts of the country. Last August 5, India revoked articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution, ending the special status granted to Indian-Administered Kashmir. All communications were blocked too, and while the restrictions were eventually eased, the services were never fully restored. Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Muzaffarabad and address members of the Azad Kashmir Assembly.
  • The ISPR has released a special promo to mark one year of Kashmir’s annexation.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Muzaffarabad and address members of the Azad Kashmir Assembly. He also took to Twitter to reaffirm his vow of advocating for Kashmiri people on international forums.
  • The PM has unveiled the new political map of the country that negates India’s annexation of occupied Kashmir. Explaining the main features of the new map, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the map clearly shows Kashmir as a disputed territory.
  • Two enormous explosions devastated Beirut’s port on Tuesday, leaving at least 73 people dead and thousands injured, shaking distant buildings and spreading panic and chaos across the Lebanese capital.
  • Over 600 new coronavirus cases and 15 fatalities were reported across Pakistan in the last 24 hours. More than 254,000 Pakistanis have recovered from the virus.
  • The Met Office has predicted rain in Sindh and Eastern parts of Balochistan from Thursday to Saturday. Karachi and lower Sindh can suffer from urban flooding if heavy rainfall persists, warned the department.
  • The first Test between England and Pakistan will be played in Manchester from today (Wednesday). The fixture will be contested in a bio-secure environment without any audience in the stands. Pakistan hasn’t won a Test series in England in the last 24 years.

FaceBook WhatsApp
England Kashmir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan play England in first Manchester Test, lebanon blast, kashmir siege day, india kashmir news, imran khan speech, ISPR, karachi rain, headlines 9am, samaa,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM's aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
PM’s aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
Canadian visa centres in Pakistan to reopen on August 3
Canadian visa centres in Pakistan to reopen on August 3
Islamabad zoo's lions died of suffocation: post-mortem report
Islamabad zoo’s lions died of suffocation: post-mortem report
Hajj goes virtual for families of lucky pilgrims
Hajj goes virtual for families of lucky pilgrims
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.