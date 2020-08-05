Headlines 9am: Pakistan play England in first Manchester Test

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

The people of Pakistan and Kashmir will observe Kashmir Siege Day to protest against India’s unilateral decision to annex Kashmir. Rallies will held in different parts of the country. Last August 5, India revoked articles 35A and 370 of its Constitution, ending the special status granted to Indian-Administered Kashmir. All communications were blocked too, and while the restrictions were eventually eased, the services were never fully restored. Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Muzaffarabad and address members of the Azad Kashmir Assembly.

The ISPR has released a special promo to mark one year of Kashmir’s annexation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Muzaffarabad and address members of the Azad Kashmir Assembly. He also took to Twitter to reaffirm his vow of advocating for Kashmiri people on international forums.

The PM has unveiled the new political map of the country that negates India’s annexation of occupied Kashmir. Explaining the main features of the new map, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the map clearly shows Kashmir as a disputed territory.

Two enormous explosions devastated Beirut’s port on Tuesday, leaving at least 73 people dead and thousands injured, shaking distant buildings and spreading panic and chaos across the Lebanese capital.

Over 600 new coronavirus cases and 15 fatalities were reported across Pakistan in the last 24 hours. More than 254,000 Pakistanis have recovered from the virus.

The Met Office has predicted rain in Sindh and Eastern parts of Balochistan from Thursday to Saturday. Karachi and lower Sindh can suffer from urban flooding if heavy rainfall persists, warned the department.

The first Test between England and Pakistan will be played in Manchester from today (Wednesday). The fixture will be contested in a bio-secure environment without any audience in the stands. Pakistan hasn’t won a Test series in England in the last 24 years.