Friday, August 21, 2020  | 1 Muharram, 1442
Headlines 9am: Pakistan seek redemption in third England Test

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Posted: Aug 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

  • The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in Karachi today and tomorrow. The department has also warned of urban flooding.
  • A passenger bus heading from Chiniot to Pindi Bhattian rammed into a tree leaving seven people critically injured.
  • The Hyderabad commissioner has decided to make wearing lifejackets necessary for every person boating in Thatta’s Keenjhar Lake. The decision came after 10 people drowned in the lake. A navy camp will also be set up for monitoring.
  • Dozens of shops were gutted after a fire broke out at Mandi Bazaar in Mansehra. It took four fire trucks to put out the blaze.
  • Veteran Baloch politician and former president of the National Party Senator Hasil Bizenjo has passed away at Karachi’s Aga Khan Hospital. His body is being shifted to Khuzdar.
  • Karachi now has seven districts. District Keamari has been carved out of District West.
  • Muslims across the world are observing martyrdom anniversary of second caliph Hazrat Umar (RA). The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has also announced public holiday.
  • The US has submitted a petition in the UN to restore its sanctions on Iran. The UK, Germany and France have opposed the move.
  • Pakistan head into the third Southampton Test facing a first series defeat against England in 10 years. The green shirts are 1-0 down in a three-match campaign after a three-wicket defeat in the first Test at Old Trafford, a match where Pakistan were on top until the closing stages.

