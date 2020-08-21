Headlines 9am: Pakistan seek redemption in third England Test

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in Karachi today and tomorrow. The department has also warned of urban flooding.

A passenger bus heading from Chiniot to Pindi Bhattian rammed into a tree leaving seven people critically injured.

The Hyderabad commissioner has decided to make wearing lifejackets necessary for every person boating in Thatta’s Keenjhar Lake. The decision came after 10 people drowned in the lake. A navy camp will also be set up for monitoring.

Dozens of shops were gutted after a fire broke out at Mandi Bazaar in Mansehra. It took four fire trucks to put out the blaze.

Veteran Baloch politician and former president of the National Party Senator Hasil Bizenjo has passed away at Karachi’s Aga Khan Hospital. His body is being shifted to Khuzdar.

Karachi now has seven districts. District Keamari has been carved out of District West.

Muslims across the world are observing martyrdom anniversary of second caliph Hazrat Umar (RA). The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has also announced public holiday.

The US has submitted a petition in the UN to restore its sanctions on Iran. The UK, Germany and France have opposed the move.

Pakistan head into the third Southampton Test facing a first series defeat against England in 10 years. The green shirts are 1-0 down in a three-match campaign after a three-wicket defeat in the first Test at Old Trafford, a match where Pakistan were on top until the closing stages.