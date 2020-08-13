Thursday, August 13, 2020  | 22 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Video

Headlines 9am: Pakistan play England in second Hampshire Test

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 13, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

  • Over 750 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths were reported across Pakistan on Wednesday. Nearly 16,000 known active cases still remain.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the BRT project in Peshawar at 3pm. The project was launched in October 2017 by then chief minister Pervez Khattak who had set a six-month deadline for its completion.
  • Pakistanis have begun preparations for Independence Day on August 14. Stalls are set up at different spots in major cities selling Pakistan flags and badges.
  • It rained on Wednesday night in Karachi’s Sharae Faisal, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Saddar, Karsaz and Burns Road.
  • The second Test match between Pakistan and England will begin today. Fawad Alam is likely to be included in the playing 11, replacing all-rounder Shadab Khan. Alam hasn’t played for the national side in the last 11 years.
  • On this day in 2000, singer and song-writer Nazia Hassan lost her battle against lung cancer.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

