Headlines 9am: Pakistan play England in second Hampshire Test

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.
Over 750 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths were reported across Pakistan on Wednesday. Nearly 16,000 known active cases still remain.
Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the BRT project in Peshawar at 3pm. The project was launched in October 2017 by then chief minister Pervez Khattak who had set a six-month deadline for its completion.
Pakistanis have begun preparations for Independence Day on August 14. Stalls are set up at different spots in major cities selling Pakistan flags and badges.
It rained on Wednesday night in Karachi’s Sharae Faisal, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Saddar, Karsaz and Burns Road.
The second Test match between Pakistan and England will begin today. Fawad Alam is likely to be included in the playing 11, replacing all-rounder Shadab Khan. Alam hasn’t played for the national side in the last 11 years.
On this day in 2000, singer and song-writer Nazia Hassan lost her battle against lung cancer.