Pakistan celebrates Eidul Azha with animal sacrifice and prayers

Pakistan celebrated Eidul Azha on Saturday morning with congregational Eid prayers held at mosques across the country. Some followed coronavirus SOPs while some didn’t.

Prayers were offered for the end of the coronavirus and the prosperity of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi have both asked people to follow the government’s precautions on Eid to prevent the spread of the virus. The coronavirus pandemic has negatively affected the economy, said President Alvi in his message, urging people to help the poor and needy during this time.

PM Khan said the whole world is facing a critical situation due to the coronavirus as the pandemic has become a challenge for all of humanity. He said the government is utilizing its capabilities to deal with the pandemic and the nation should also follow precautionary measures.

Experts had predicted a surge in cases during Eid so the government has been urging people to keep their celebrations low-key this year.

Eid prayers offered

Eid prayers were offered at Governor House in Karachi, where Governor Imran Ismail was present.

In Sukkur, over 300 congregations were held for Eid prayers. Most congregations did not follow the government’s social distancing protocols.

In Islamabad the biggest Eid prayer congregation was held at the Shah Faisal Mosque. The government’s SOPs were enforced by the police and the mosque’s imam.

In Peshawar, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan offered Eid prayers at Governor House. Provincial minister Shaukat Yousafzai, special assistant Kamran Bangash and other officials also offered their prayers there.

The government had issued a list of guidelines for Eid, such as disinfecting slaughter sites and not hugging, but they aren’t being followed in many places.

The government also extended the Eid holidays till August 3.

With reporting by Yasir Hussain in Karachi, Sahil Jogi in Sukkur and Zulqarnain Iqbal in Islamabad.