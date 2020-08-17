Headlines 9am: Charsadda schools reopen, Pakistan reports 488 coronavirus cases

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari will appear before an Islamabad accountability court in the Toshakhana corruption reference. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari will accompany their father to court. Islamabad police have deployed several units around the accountability court on NAB’s request.

NAB Lahore has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s former principal secretary in the liquor licence case and PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi in the Punjab Sports Board case. The bureau has accused Abbasi of corruption. Maryam Nawaz’s cousin Mohsin Latif and PTI leader Ghazanfar Abbas have also been summoned by NAB.

Schools in Charsadda have reopened despite the government’s order to reopen them from September 15. The school administrations say they are taking precautionary measures so that students don’t contract the novel coronavirus.

The fourth day’s play in the second Test between England and Pakistan in Southampton was abandoned due to rain. England were 7-1 in reply to Pakistan’s first innings total of 236 all out. The match is likely to end in a draw.

Shakargarh, Noorkot and other Punjab cities experienced rain Monday morning.

On Sunday, Pakistan reported 488 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths. Over 13,000 active cases still remain in the country.