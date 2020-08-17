Monday, August 17, 2020  | 26 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Headlines 9am: Charsadda schools reopen, Pakistan reports 488 coronavirus cases

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Here are the headlines from SAMAA TV’s 9am bulletin.

  • Former president Asif Ali Zardari will appear before an Islamabad accountability court in the Toshakhana corruption reference. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari will accompany their father to court. Islamabad police have deployed several units around the accountability court on NAB’s request.
  • NAB Lahore has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s former principal secretary in the liquor licence case and PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi in the Punjab Sports Board case. The bureau has accused Abbasi of corruption. Maryam Nawaz’s cousin Mohsin Latif and PTI leader Ghazanfar Abbas have also been summoned by NAB.
  • Schools in Charsadda have reopened despite the government’s order to reopen them from September 15. The school administrations say they are taking precautionary measures so that students don’t contract the novel coronavirus.
  • The fourth day’s play in the second Test between England and Pakistan in Southampton was abandoned due to rain. England were 7-1 in reply to Pakistan’s first innings total of 236 all out. The match is likely to end in a draw.
  • Shakargarh, Noorkot and other Punjab cities experienced rain Monday morning.
  • On Sunday, Pakistan reported 488 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths. Over 13,000 active cases still remain in the country.

FaceBook WhatsApp
charsadda Coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani scholar's PhD thesis receives two international awards
Pakistani scholar’s PhD thesis receives two international awards
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi's DHA
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi’s DHA
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
Russia has developed 'first' coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Russia has developed ‘first’ coronavirus vaccine: Putin
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
WHO wants to review Russia's coronavirus vaccine trials
WHO wants to review Russia’s coronavirus vaccine trials
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton janitorial staff salaries increased to Rs17,500
Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton janitorial staff salaries increased to Rs17,500
Sialkot woman arrested for kidnapping three children: police
Sialkot woman arrested for kidnapping three children: police
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.