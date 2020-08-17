Headlines 9am: Charsadda schools reopen, Pakistan reports 488 coronavirus cases

NAB Lahore has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s former principal secretary in the liquor licence case and PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi in the Punjab Sports Board case. The bureau has accused Abbasi of corruption. Maryam Nawaz’s cousin Mohsin Latif and PTI leader Ghazanfar Abbas have also been summoned by NAB.
Schools in Charsadda have reopened despite the government’s order to reopen them from September 15. The school administrations say they are taking precautionary measures so that students don’t contract the novel coronavirus.