Pakistan considering reopening of tourist spots, wedding halls and restaurants

Posted: Aug 4, 2020
Pakistan considering reopening of tourist spots, wedding halls and restaurants

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar. Photo: FILE

The government is considering reopening of tourist spots, wedding halls, restaurants and parks, Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar said Tuesday.

Consultations regarding reopening of different sectors have been initiated with provinces at the National Command and Operation Center, the minister said on Twitter.

The centre is consulting with provinces on review and possible reopening of sectors that are on negative list of opening up subject to the standard operating procedures. The negative list includes businesses that were not allowed to operate during the coronavirus lockdown.

The government is also reviewing the timing for markets and industries to operate.

 “We have collected the proposals and have asked provinces to finalise SOPs and enforcement methods,” Azhar said.

“The proposals will now be taken to the National Coordination Committee headed by the prime minister to take final decisions in this regard within a few days.”

Previously, wedding hall owners took to the streets in multiple cities to protest the closure of wedding halls.

In Karachi, the protesters gathered outside the press club and were stopped by the police when they tried to make their way towards the Governor’s House.

They demanded their businesses be allowed to reopen and the government hold talks with them.

Coronavirus lockdown Pakistan
 
