Thursday, August 6, 2020  | 15 Zilhaj, 1441
Pakistan

Pakistan condemns Afghan forces’ ‘evident support’ of terrorists

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan condemns Afghan forces’ ‘evident support’ of terrorists

In this photograph taken on January 7, 2017, Pakistan security personnel look on as travellers wait to cross the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Chaman. (AFP)

Pakistan condemns the “evident support” of terrorists by the Afghan forces, its Foreign Office said Thursday, after a Pakistani soldier embraced martyrdom in cross-border firing from Afghanistan.

At least one FC man was martyred and two others were injured after “terrorists operating from Afghanistan” targeted Pakistani checkposts in Binshahi Sector on August 5, the Foreign office said in a statement.

“In the evening, the Afghan Border Police posts also started engaging Pakistan Army posts,” the statement said. “Pakistan strongly condemns this unprovoked aggressive action by Afghan forces and the evident support provided to the terrorists.”

However, the Afghan foreign ministry rejected Islamabad’s claims. “Afghans are the victims of terrorism and will never allow any terror group to stage attacks from its soil,” it said.

The relationship between the two countries recently deteriorated after their border forces accused each other of targeting civilian population on either side of the border.

On July 30, at least four Pakistani people were killed after the Afghan forces opened fire on civilians in Chaman, according to the Foreign Office.

On the same day, the Afghan media had quoted officials as saying that at least 15 people were killed and 80 others wounded after Pakistani troops opened fire on Afghan checkposts in the Spin Boldak district.

Afghanistan Pakistan Terrorism
 
Pakistan, Afghanistan, Attacks, India
 
