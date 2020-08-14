President Alvi confers civil awards to 184 Pakistanis

President Dr Arif Alvi conferred on Friday Pakistan’s civil awards to 184 Pakistanis and foreigners in recognition of their services to Pakistan and showing excellence in their respective fields.
Among the civil awards conferred by the president on Independence Day included Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Sitarah-e-Pakistan, Sitarah-e-Shujaat and Sitarah-e-Imtiaz. The other categories included Pride of Performance, Sitarah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Sitarah-e-Khidmat, Tamgha-e-Pakistan, Tamgha-e-Shujaat, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Tamgha-e-Quaid-e-Azam.
The ceremony is on March 23, 2021, according to a Cabinet Division press release.
Following is the list of the awards and the would-be recipients along with the fields they served in.
Sadeqain Naqvi Arts (Painting/Sculpture)
Prof. Shakir Ali Arts (Painting)
Zahoor ul Haq (late) Arts (Painting/ Sculpture)
Abida Parveen Arts (Singing)
Dr Jameel Jalibi
Muhammad Jameel Khan (late) Sindhi Literature (Critic/Historian)
Ahmad Faraz (late) KP Literature and Poetry
Prof Dr Anwar ul Hassan Gillani (Sindh) Science (Pharmaceutical Sciences)
Dr Asif Mahmood Jah (Punjab) Public Service
Jack Ma (China) Services to Pakistan
Kyu Jeong Lee (Korea) Services to Pakistan
Salma Ataullahjan (Canada) Services to Pakistan