President Alvi confers civil awards to 184 Pakistanis

President Dr Arif Alvi conferred on Friday Pakistan’s civil awards to 184 Pakistanis and foreigners in recognition of their services to Pakistan and showing excellence in their respective fields.

Among the civil awards conferred by the president on Independence Day included Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Sitarah-e-Pakistan, Sitarah-e-Shujaat and Sitarah-e-Imtiaz. The other categories included Pride of Performance, Sitarah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Sitarah-e-Khidmat, Tamgha-e-Pakistan, Tamgha-e-Shujaat, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Tamgha-e-Quaid-e-Azam.

The ceremony is on March 23, 2021, according to a Cabinet Division press release.

Following is the list of the awards and the would-be recipients along with the fields they served in.

NISHAN-I-IMTIAZ

Sadeqain Naqvi Arts (Painting/Sculpture)

Prof. Shakir Ali Arts (Painting)

Zahoor ul Haq (late) Arts (Painting/ Sculpture)

Abida Parveen Arts (Singing)

Dr Jameel Jalibi

Muhammad Jameel Khan (late) Sindhi Literature (Critic/Historian)

Ahmad Faraz (late) KP Literature and Poetry

HILAL-I-IMTIAZ

Prof Dr Anwar ul Hassan Gillani (Sindh) Science (Pharmaceutical Sciences)

Dr Asif Mahmood Jah (Punjab) Public Service

HILAL-I-QUAID-I-AZAM

Jack Ma (China) Services to Pakistan

SITARA-I-PAKISTAN

Kyu Jeong Lee (Korea) Services to Pakistan

Salma Ataullahjan (Canada) Services to Pakistan