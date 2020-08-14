Friday, August 14, 2020  | 23 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

President Alvi confers civil awards to 184 Pakistanis

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
President Alvi confers civil awards to 184 Pakistanis

President Dr Arif Alvi conferred on Friday Pakistan’s civil awards to 184 Pakistanis and foreigners in recognition of their services to Pakistan and showing excellence in their respective fields.

Among the civil awards conferred by the president on Independence Day included Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Sitarah-e-Pakistan, Sitarah-e-Shujaat and Sitarah-e-Imtiaz. The other categories included Pride of Performance, Sitarah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Sitarah-e-Khidmat, Tamgha-e-Pakistan, Tamgha-e-Shujaat, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Tamgha-e-Quaid-e-Azam.

The ceremony is on March 23, 2021, according to a Cabinet Division press release.

Following is the list of the awards and the would-be recipients along with the fields they served in.

NISHAN-I-IMTIAZ

Sadeqain Naqvi Arts (Painting/Sculpture)
Prof. Shakir Ali Arts (Painting)
Zahoor ul Haq (late) Arts (Painting/ Sculpture)
Abida Parveen Arts (Singing)
Dr Jameel Jalibi
Muhammad Jameel Khan (late) Sindhi Literature (Critic/Historian)
Ahmad Faraz (late) KP Literature and Poetry

HILAL-I-IMTIAZ

Prof Dr Anwar ul Hassan Gillani (Sindh) Science (Pharmaceutical Sciences)
Dr Asif Mahmood Jah (Punjab) Public Service

HILAL-I-QUAID-I-AZAM

Jack Ma (China) Services to Pakistan

SITARA-I-PAKISTAN

Kyu Jeong Lee (Korea) Services to Pakistan
Salma Ataullahjan (Canada) Services to Pakistan

FaceBook WhatsApp
arif alvi Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
Pakistani scholar's PhD thesis receives two international awards
Pakistani scholar’s PhD thesis receives two international awards
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
Russia has developed 'first' coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Russia has developed ‘first’ coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Matiari-Lahore transmission line 85% complete: CPEC chairperson
Matiari-Lahore transmission line 85% complete: CPEC chairperson
WHO wants to review Russia's coronavirus vaccine trials
WHO wants to review Russia’s coronavirus vaccine trials
Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton janitorial staff salaries increased to Rs17,500
Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton janitorial staff salaries increased to Rs17,500
Sialkot woman arrested for kidnapping three children: police
Sialkot woman arrested for kidnapping three children: police
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.