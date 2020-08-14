Humayun Saeed, Tariq Jameel, Faisal Edhi to receive civil awards

The government of Pakistan issued a list of 184 people on the occasion of its 73rd Independence Day who will be receiving civil awards on March 23, 2021. The list ranges from actors, poets, soldiers and singers to television anchors.

The awards will be presented by President Dr Arif Alvi for their excellence in different fields in a ceremony on Pakistan Day.

Philanthropist and Edhi Foundation head Faisal Edhi will be awarded with the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz. Edhi took over the responsibilities of the foundation that helps millions of people across Pakistan after the demise of his father Abdul Sattar Edhi.

The Nishan-i-Imtiaz will be awarded to ace painter Sadequain Naqvi. Other recipients of the award include singer Abida Perveen and late poet Ahmed Faraz.

Actors Bushra Ansari and Talat Hussain have been named for the Sitara-i-Imtiaz award. They have entertained audiences both inside and outside Pakistan for more than two decades. Anchor Naeem Bukhari is also one of the recipients of the award.

President Alvi will also present the Pride of Performance award actors to Humayun Saeed, singer Ali Zafar and religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel. Sakina Samo will also get the same award for her acting skills.

Last year, Mehwish Hayat, Sajjad Ali, Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi, Babra Sharif, comedian Iftikhar Thakur and journalist Arshad Sharif were among others who received the awards.