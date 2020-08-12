Wednesday, August 12, 2020  | 21 Zilhaj, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan Army foils major Indian cyber attack: ISPR

Posted: Aug 12, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Pakistan Army foils major Indian cyber attack: ISPR

File photo: AFP

The Pakistan Army said on Wednesday that it identified a major cyber attack by Indian intelligence agencies targeting cellphones and other equipment of Pakistani government and defence officials.

The military has foiled cyber attacks by the Indian hackers, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations. An advisory has been issued to all the government institutions to take measures against a possible attacks.

The attacks were foiled after an investigation regarding possible targets of hostile intelligence agencies.

The army said it had beefed up its cybersecurity to foil any such attacks in the future.

India Pakistan Pakistan Army
 
