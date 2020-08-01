‘Opposition’s anti-government protests after Eid will be a flop’

Thieves in the country want amendments made to the NAB law.

Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed was speaking to the media after offering Eid prayers in Rawalpindi. He said people should take precautions against the coronavirus on Eid too.

He said the opposition is in no position to start any anti-government drive and all their attempts will fail. “They were planning to launch a protest after Eidul Azha, which will be a flop,” he said, adding that the PTI will complete its five-year tenure.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is not going anywhere, he said.

The minister warned of strict action against those who would create a law and order situation in the name of protest. He said those who had looted the national wealth wanted changes in the NAB laws.