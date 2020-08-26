Okara man rapes three teenagers at gunpoint, arrested

Police arrested on Wednesday a man in Okara for raping three teenagers at gunpoint, according to the first information report.

The three teenagers were going to Faisalabad when their motorbike broke down on the way, according to the FIR filed in the A Division police station.

The suspect, Razzak, pulled up his car and asked the teenagers to sit inside, according to the FIR. When the boys refused, an accomplice of the suspect forced them inside the car at gunpoint.

The suspect then raped the boys one by one. Two of the victims sitting in the back of the car secretly filmed the suspect engaging in sexual act with their friend in the front seat.

The video clip was handed over to the police by the father of one of the three boys.

The arrested suspect is being further interrogated, according to the police.