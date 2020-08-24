Not an era of killing opponents: Chaudhry on Sarwar’s remarks

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry criticized on Monday Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan for saying that leaders of opposition parties were “liable to be murdered”.

“Very inappropriate statement, the minister failed to ascertain the gravity of such statements,” Chaudhry said, responding to a tweet by journalist Hamid Mir. Politics is a war of ideas, according to the science and technology minister. He said it was “no more [an] era of killing opponents”.

Aviation Minister Khan earlier accused the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz of looting the country in the past 35 years, saying, “They destroyed and ruined this country in the name of democracy”.

Leaders of the two opposition parties were “liable to be murdered” because they had “oppressed” this country, the aviation minister had said at a press conference Monday afternoon.

Chaudhry said statements like that of the aviation minister could not be approved. “You may have extreme disagreements but such statement is in a bad taste and cannot be approved.”

‘PTI radicalized educated people, pushed them towards extremism’



PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal also responded to Khan’s comments during Samaa TV’s show Nadeem Malik Live, saying that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had “radicalized” Pakistan’s educated people and pushed them towards extremism.

“They have radicalized our educated [people] and pushed them towards violent extremism,” Iqbal told SAMAA TV’s anchorperson Nadeem Malik.

Iqbal, who survived an assassination attempt during a public meeting in Narowal after he was accused of blasphemy in 2018, said he was targeted because of one such fatwa (decree).

“You tell me when the ministers of their government issue such fatwas [and] one of their followers after listening to such talk attempts to kill someone, who will be responsible for it” the PML-N leader asked.

He said that political parties need to learn from the past.

“There was polarization here in the ’90s as well, but at that time we learned that we have to live together in Pakistan,” Iqbal said, adding that every political party has to learn to co-exist.

“There could be a difference in our views,” he said. “There could be a difference in our capabilities, but I don’t have any right to say that the whole PTI and its followers are traitors of this country.”