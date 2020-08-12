Wednesday, August 12, 2020  | 21 Zilhaj, 1441
Pakistan

‘No provision in constitution to declare an area federal territory’

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
PPP's Latif Khosa says they won't allow any unconstitutional move

The Constitution of Pakistan does not have any provision to declare an area a federal territory, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Latif Khosa said Wednesday.

"[We] won't allow any unconstitutional move," Khosa told reporters in Karachi. "If the centre wishes to impose governor's rule then it should impose it."

The PPP leader said this was not the first time that governor's rule was being talked about. What are the ones sitting in the local government system doing for 40 years, he questioned.

Khosa's statement comes amid a debate on social media regarding making Karachi a separate province. It was triggered after the city suffered massive damages during the recent monsoon rains.

Rainwater had flooded homes in many areas of Karachi causing residents losses worth millions of rupees.
