New SBCA DG worried about illegal constructions in Karachi’s Liaquatabad

Posted: Aug 5, 2020
New SBCA DG worried about illegal constructions in Karachi’s Liaquatabad

Photo: Samaa TV FILE

The newly appointed Sindh Building Control Authority director general has been concerned about illegal constructions in Karachi’s Liaquatabad Town and intends to himself monitor a demolition operation in the area.

Engineer Ashkar Dawar reshuffled 14 officers on Wednesday, a week after his appointment as the SBCA director general. Dawar replaced Naseem ul Ghani Sahito on July 28.

Officer are usually transferred and assigned new duties whenever a new DG assumes charge of the SBCA.

Previously, when Zafar Ahsan was appointed the SBCA director general, he posted officers in areas where their experience could be utilised. Sahito also reshuffled officers when he took the charge in March 2020.

Dawar, the newly appointed SBCA DG, issued an office order Wednesday, assigning new duties to officers.

Samit Ali Khan was posted as the SBCA New Karachi Town director, Idrees Abdul Ghaffar as the North Nazimabad Town director, Nadeem Anwar as the Gadap Town director, Umair Maqbool as the Gulshan Town-II director and Abdul Hameed Zardari as the director of Gulshan Town-I. Zardari was also given an additional charge of the SBCA Landhi Town director.

Irfan Haider Naqvi was posted as the Malir Town director and Ali Ghufran as the director of Town Planning & Regulation Section-I. Amir Kamal Jaffery was posted as the Saddar Town-I director, Syed Muhammad Zia as Town Planning & Regulations Section-II director and Mujahid Abbas as the director of the SBCA Vigilance Section.

Abdul Rehman Bhatti was posted as the SBCA Baldia Town director with an additional charge of SITE and Orangi Town.

Mushtaq Ibrahim Soomro will assist the SBCA DG in all special assignments, while Jalil Ahmed Bhatti will coordinate between the DG and Sections/Towns directors for the resolution of public grievances.

Speaking to SAMAA Digital, Dawar said the core objective of recent transfers and postings is to enhance the performance of the SBCA.

“I have a very limited workforce as some of the SBCA officers have been suspended for the last several months,” he said. “The transfers and postings were made while keeping the competence of officers in view.”

The SBCA DG said he wishes to depute a “Dabangg officer” in the city’s Liaquatabad Town as none of the SBCA officers was ready to work in the area due to massive illegal constructions.

Malik Ejaz is currently serving as the SBCA Liaquatabad Town director.

Dawar said no significant demolition operation was being carried out against illegal constructions in Liaquatabad. “I have warned SBCA Liaquatabad Town Director Malik Ejaz of non-compliance of the Supreme Court orders against illegal constructions in Liaquatabad.”

He said he would himself visit illegal buildings in Liaquatabad Town to monitor the demolition operation.

Ejaz, the current Liaquatabad Town director, has served in Lyari Town for the most part of his tenure. SAMAA Digital tried to contact him but he did not respond.

Several SBCA officers including Ali Mehdi Kazmi, Umair Maqbool, Aamir Kamal Jaffery, Safdar Magsi, Jamil Memon, Nadeem Anwar, Askhar Dawar, Zafar Ahsan and Adil Umer have served as the SBCA Liaquatabad Town director during the last five years.

 Among them, Magsi, Kazmi and Umer served in Liaquatabad Town for a long time, while the rest remained in-charge for a few months. 






 

 
 

 


