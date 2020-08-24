Monday, August 24, 2020  | 4 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

NDMA issues rain advisory to avoid loss of life, property

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
NDMA issues rain advisory to avoid loss of life, property

The National Disaster Management Authority has issued a list of instructions following the Met department’s rain prediction for the week.

It issued an advisory to ensure precautions are taken to avoid loss of life or property during the rains.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding urban flooding in Karachi and several other areas in Sindh and Balochistan.

It has forecast heavy rains in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Nagarparker, Mirpurkhas, Islam Kot, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur and Larkana from Monday to Wednesday.

Rain/thundershowers are also expected in Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Loralai, Kohlu and Sibbi during Monday and Tuesday, according to the PMD.

NDMA said strict COVID-19 guidelines should be followed in case of any mass gathering or rescue operations. It has said tourists should be told about the weather condition.

The National Highways Authority, Water and Power Development Authority, Frontier Works Organisation, Construction and Works Departments of all provinces have been asked to remain vigilant to restore road links.

It has asked all departments to give daily updates twice.

Three weeks ago, NDMA had said Karachi will be witnessing three spells of monsoon rains in August.

Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES

Ndma Pakistan, ndma rain alert, Pakistan Karachi rain, Pakistan weather forecast, Pakistan rain weather, rain advisory
 
