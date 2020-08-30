Sunday, August 30, 2020  | 10 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Naya Nazimabad residents tell stories of destruction after Karachi rain

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Streets in the area are still inundated with rainwater

Two days after heavy rains wreaked havoc in Karachi, many residents of Naya Nazimabad are still unable to return to their homes.

According to residents, streets in the area are still inundated with rainwater. They complained that the management of the housing society has left them at the mercy of the rain and did nothing to rescue them.

Most of them had to leave the area, leaving the keys of their homes with neighbours after water entered their houses.

Rescue teams and the army had to come to rescue people. In this report, residents of the area are sharing their stories.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Rain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Naya Nazimabad, Rain in Karachi, Karachi Rains, Karachi, Sindh
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
41 killed in Karachi rains in two days
Video: Containers float around MA Jinnah Road after Karachi rain
Video: Containers float around MA Jinnah Road after Karachi rain
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
Another rain spell to enter Karachi Saturday: Met office
When it rained boulders in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar
When it rained boulders in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar
Video: People being swept away by rainwater on Tariq Road
Video: People being swept away by rainwater on Tariq Road
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Why are we not storing all this rainwater in Karachi?
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
Saudi Arabia extends ban on foreign flights till September 29
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Today’s outlook: More rain in Karachi, city’s dams overflowing
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar
Children and women killed as wall collapses in Karachi’s Jauhar
Karachi floods because it's half shaped like a bowl: expert
Karachi floods because it’s half shaped like a bowl: expert
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.