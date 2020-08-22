Nawaz isn’t naive enough to repeat Shehbaz’s mistake: Sheikh Rasheed

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Saturday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif wasn’t naive enough to make the same mistake which Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif made.

The minister said this while addressing a press conference in Lahore. His comment was a reference to Shehbaz’s decision to return to the country.

The Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were looking for an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance), according to Rasheed. But Prime Minister Imran Khan would not give it to them.

The NRO was a decree issued in 2007 by then Pakistan military ruler Pervez Musharraf. It granted amnesty to politicians, political workers and bureaucrats accused of corruption, embezzlement, money laundering and murder between January 1986 to October 1999.

This was the time between Pakistan’s last two martial laws. In December 2009, the top court ruled that the ordinance was unconstitutional.

Rasheed said bringing Nawaz back to the country would not be so easy, but the government was determined for it. “They (government) are already regretting his departure.”

The all-parties conference of the opposition would not be held even after Muharram, the minister claimed. He said this “dead and tired” opposition could do no harm to PM Khan.

Speaking about the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief, Rasheed said Fazl can surely pull crowds but they all know he won’t get what he wants from either of the two opposition parties.

Regarding his ministry, he said the Main Line-1 project would be a game changer for the Pakistan Railways. The prime minister has given a go-ahead for the project and its tender would be issued next week, the minister said.

He said that railways was also initiating an online billing system for freight.