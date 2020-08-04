Man drowns in Narowal’s Mara-Ravi link canal

Two men, 24-year-old Muhammad Khokhar and 20-year-old Naseer Ansari, went missing after going for a swim in the Mara-Ravi link canal in Narowal on Monday.

The two friends had gone to the canal to take a dip in water because of the heat. Khokhar was rescued by the residents of a neighbouring area and was shifted to the DHQ hospital.

The doctors have said that he is out of danger.

Ansari, on the other hand, lost his life as he was not rescued in time, the rescue officials said. His body has been retrieved.

They added that Khokhar’s life was saved because of the apt action taken by the residents and the men’s family members.