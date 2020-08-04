Tuesday, August 4, 2020  | 13 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Man drowns in Narowal’s Mara-Ravi link canal

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Man drowns in Narowal’s Mara-Ravi link canal

Photo: Facebook

Two men, 24-year-old Muhammad Khokhar and 20-year-old Naseer Ansari, went missing after going for a swim in the Mara-Ravi link canal in Narowal on Monday.

The two friends had gone to the canal to take a dip in water because of the heat. Khokhar was rescued by the residents of a neighbouring area and was shifted to the DHQ hospital.

The doctors have said that he is out of danger.

Ansari, on the other hand, lost his life as he was not rescued in time, the rescue officials said. His body has been retrieved.

They added that Khokhar’s life was saved because of the apt action taken by the residents and the men’s family members.

FaceBook WhatsApp
link canal narowal
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Narowal, DHQ hospital, men, drown, M R Link canal, Narowal
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
PM Khan wasn’t happy with Dr Mirza’s performance: Ali Zaidi
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
Lahore woman arrested for murdering father: police
PM's aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
PM’s aide on health Zafar Mirza resigns
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
Nawaz Sharif's new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
Nawaz Sharif’s new medical reports submitted in Lahore court
Canadian visa centres in Pakistan to reopen on August 3
Canadian visa centres in Pakistan to reopen on August 3
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.