Narowal farmer killed, son tortured for ‘not giving way’

A 70-year-old farmer was killed and his son was tortured for allegedly not giving way to Narowal Insaf Welfare Wing’s president’s son on Tuesday, according to the police.

The suspect, identified as Nadir Khan, is the son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Amjad Khan.

“Nadir was driving his car in the area and was repeatedly honking at the pedestrians despite of ample space on the road,” an eye-witness said. “Some people sitting there told him that there was a lot of space and he could move ahead.”

Nadir, however, took offence at this and came back to the area with his friends and beat up the farmers there, the witness said. He also opened fire at them during which Abdul Majeed passed away.

The area residents and family of the deceased staged protests, demanding justice. Majeed’s son added that Nadir had also abused and beat them up.

The police have registered an FIR against Nadir and are on the look out for him.