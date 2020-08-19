Wednesday, August 19, 2020  | 28 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Narowal farmer killed, son tortured for ‘not giving way’

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Narowal farmer killed, son tortured for ‘not giving way’

Photo: File

A 70-year-old farmer was killed and his son was tortured for allegedly not giving way to Narowal Insaf Welfare Wing’s president’s son on Tuesday, according to the police.

The suspect, identified as Nadir Khan, is the son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Amjad Khan.

“Nadir was driving his car in the area and was repeatedly honking at the pedestrians despite of ample space on the road,” an eye-witness said. “Some people sitting there told him that there was a lot of space and he could move ahead.”

Nadir, however, took offence at this and came back to the area with his friends and beat up the farmers there, the witness said. He also opened fire at them during which Abdul Majeed passed away.

The area residents and family of the deceased staged protests, demanding justice. Majeed’s son added that Nadir had also abused and beat them up.

The police have registered an FIR against Nadir and are on the look out for him.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Murder narowal PTI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani scholar's PhD thesis receives two international awards
Pakistani scholar’s PhD thesis receives two international awards
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi's DHA
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi’s DHA
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Five killed in Loralai road crash
WHO wants to review Russia's coronavirus vaccine trials
WHO wants to review Russia’s coronavirus vaccine trials
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton janitorial staff salaries increased to Rs17,500
Karachi Cantonment Board Clifton janitorial staff salaries increased to Rs17,500
China teenage climate warrior fights a lonely battle
China teenage climate warrior fights a lonely battle
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.