Wednesday, August 26, 2020  | 6 Muharram, 1442
Pakistan

NAB given September 22 deadline to file reference against Iqbal

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
NAB prosecutor says he is waiting for headquarters approval to file it

An accountability court gave the National Accountability Bureau a deadline for September 22 to file a corruption reference against former PML-N minister Ahsan Iqbal in the National Sports City case.

Iqbal, a former interior minister, is accused of causing losses worth billions to the national exchequer by initiating the sports city project in his home constituency.

NAB’s prosecutor told the court that he had sent a draft of the reference to the headquarters of the accountability watchdog and he will file the reference once approved.

Tariq Mehmood, Iqbal’s lawyer, told the court that his client was arrested by NAB and sent to jail but they haven’t filed a reference against him.

Iqbal, the PML-N leader, lashed out at the ruling party after the hearing and said the government was using NAB to silence the opposition.

“It is right to give alcohol's permit but constructing an infrastructure for the games is corruption,” said Iqbal referring to an investigation against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The Punjab chief minister is accused of using his influence to issue an illegal licence for liquor sales to a hotel in Lahore.

According to NAB officials, the Pakistan Sports Board also illegally used its authority for the construction of the sports city.

In April 2018, the Rs2.9 billion project was inaugurated by the then president Mamnoon Hussain. NAB had launched an investigation into the matter the same day it was inaugurated. The bureau said it had received a complaint of embezzlement.
