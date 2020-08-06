Thursday, August 6, 2020  | 15 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza indicted in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

Posted: Aug 6, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza indicted in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

An accountability court in Lahore indicted PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case on Thursday. They have been accused of making a drain around the Chiniot mills using funds from the national treasury.

Father and son appeared in court as the charges were read out against them. The drain construction allegedly caused a loss of Rs210 million to the treasury.

Hamza and Shahbaz have pleaded not guilty.

The PML-N president, in his reply, said that he served as the Punjab CM for 12 years during which he approved projects worth trillions of rupees for the province. The drain construction was approved by the provincial cabinet yet he is being investigated in the case by NAB, he told the court.

The court has summoned the prosecution’s witnesses on August 27.

A heavy contingent of security forces was deployed outside the court for the hearing. Many PML-N leaders and supporters surrounded Shehbaz and Hamza when they came to the court. Some party workers pushed one another during the rush.

The indictment previously was postponed because Shehbaz was recovering from the novel coronavirus.

Shehbaz and his son are being investigated in other corruption cases by NAB including the Saaf Paani Company case, Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam case, money laundering, and owning more assets than known sources of income.

MOST READ
Video: Runaway bull collides with a car in Faisalabad
Army steps in… to clean Karachi nullahs
Karachi complaint numbers for offal, garbage disposal on Eid days
Dow Medical College evicts male hostel students, risks PMDC registration
Ghotki: Rooster released from police custody after eight months
51,312 tonnes of animal waste lifted from Karachi streets
FDA expands list of unsafe hand sanitisers
Canadian visa centres in Pakistan to reopen on August 3
Islamabad zoo’s lions died of suffocation: post-mortem report
Hajj goes virtual for families of lucky pilgrims
 
 
 
 
 
