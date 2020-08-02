Sunday, August 2, 2020  | 11 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

NAB arrests Sharif Group CFO Mohammad Usman

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
NAB arrests Sharif Group CFO Mohammad Usman

Photo: Samaa TV FILE

The National Accountability Bureau arrested on Sunday the chief financial officer of the Sharif Group of Companies in Lahore in connection with a money laundering case against the Sharif family.

NAB had asked the Sharif Group CFO to provide the record of Ramzan Sugar Mills and other companies owned by the Sharif family. He was arrested for not cooperating with the anti-graft body.

Usman managed the Sharif family’s accounts, according to the anti-corruption watchdog. He is a key suspect in the case.

NAB is investigating members of the Sharif family in multiple cases. In May, it had prepared a new reference against Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

A NAB representative said at the time that the Sharifs had been accused of laundering Rs7 billion.

