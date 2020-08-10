Monday, August 10, 2020  | 19 Zilhaj, 1441
Pakistan

Newlywed Muridke man killed by first wife’s friend: police

Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Newlywed Muridke man killed by first wife’s friend: police

A man, identified as Saqlain, was shot dead allegedly by his wife’s friend three days after his marriage in Muridke on Sunday night, according to the police.

He was on his way home in a rickshaw with his wife and siblings when two men on a motorbike fired at him near the Beijing Underpass.

Saqlain’s brother and sisters were also injured during the attack and were immediately shifted to a hospital.

The police said that a friend of the victim’s wife of five years had committed the crime with an accomplice. Both of them have been arrested.

An FIR under sections 302 (punishment for murder), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered.

In another incident, a 30-year-old woman in Lahore was beaten to death by her husband. According to neighbours, she was severely injured and shifted to a hospital where she passed away due to the severity of her injuries.

The couple were married for five years. An FIR has been registered against her husband.

Lahore Murder muridke
 
RELATED STORIES

