No pillion riding in Sindh on Muharram 9, 10

The Sindh government has banned pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10.

It issued a notification on Wednesday with a list of rules being imposed for the first 10 days of Muharram. They are being imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

No one can carry any arms or ammunition with the exception of law enforcers. More than five people cannot gather unless there is a procession, majlis or tazia.

Objectionable and provocative wall chalking, posters and banners have been banned, the notification read. Other bans have been placed on aerial firing and processions without taking permission from the authorities concerned.

The ban on pillion riding does not apply to women, children below 12 years of age, senior citizens, journalists, disabled persons, law enforcers and employees of essential services.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had advised Pakistanis to take all coronavirus precautions during Eidul Azha and Muharram so the cases do not spike again.

Last month, the federal government had allowed devotees to hold majalis and processions during Muharram as long as they strictly implement precautionary measures.