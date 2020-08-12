Wednesday, August 12, 2020  | 21 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

No pillion riding in Sindh on Muharram 9, 10

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
No pillion riding in Sindh on Muharram 9, 10

The Sindh government has banned pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10.

It issued a notification on Wednesday with a list of rules being imposed for the first 10 days of Muharram. They are being imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

No one can carry any arms or ammunition with the exception of law enforcers. More than five people cannot gather unless there is a procession, majlis or tazia.

Objectionable and provocative wall chalking, posters and banners have been banned, the notification read. Other bans have been placed on aerial firing and processions without taking permission from the authorities concerned.  

The ban on pillion riding does not apply to women, children below 12 years of age, senior citizens, journalists, disabled persons, law enforcers and employees of essential services.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had advised Pakistanis to take all coronavirus precautions during Eidul Azha and Muharram so the cases do not spike again.

Last month, the federal government had allowed devotees to hold majalis and processions during Muharram as long as they strictly implement precautionary measures.

FaceBook WhatsApp
muharram
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pillion riding in Karachi, pillion riding ban, pillion riding ban in Karachi, pillion riding in Sindh
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
DHA Karachi stormwater concrete slab drains buckle in monsoon rains
Parent trap: pressure selecting O’ and A’ Level subjects
Parent trap: pressure selecting O’ and A’ Level subjects
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
Karachi man kills sister ‘for talking to male friend’
‘World’s first, largest’ coronavirus vaccine production facility ready in China
‘World’s first, largest’ coronavirus vaccine production facility ready in China
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
New Zealand announces return of coronavirus after 102 days
Russia has developed 'first' coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Russia has developed ‘first’ coronavirus vaccine: Putin
Pakistani scholar's PhD thesis receives two international awards
Pakistani scholar’s PhD thesis receives two international awards
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
Fourth Congo fever case reported in Karachi, first after Eid
Blog: Why I chose Science and Sociology for O’ Levels
Blog: Why I chose Science and Sociology for O’ Levels
Matiari-Lahore transmission line 85% complete: CPEC chairperson
Matiari-Lahore transmission line 85% complete: CPEC chairperson
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.