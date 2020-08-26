Wednesday, August 26, 2020  | 6 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Muharram: Mobile services to be suspended in seven Punjab cities

Posted: Aug 26, 2020
Posted: Aug 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Punjab has decided that it is going to ban cellular services in seven cities during the month of Muharram.

These cities are:

  • Lahore
  • Sheikhupura
  • Rawalpindi
  • Jhelum
  • Chiniot
  • Okara
  • Bahawalpur

The decision to suspend cellular services in these cities was taken on July 28 but could not be implemented because the PTA didn’t know the timings for their suspension.

“The PTA said they are facing problems as duration and timing weren’t mentioned,” according to a letter written to the Punjab home secretary.

“It is requested that duration /timing for jamming of mobile services in the above cities during Muharram 2020 may kindly be conveyed to PTA directly for timely action under Intimation to this Ministry please,” the letter reads. 

It has been decided that mobile signals will be off from 8am to 5pm.

