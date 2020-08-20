Muharram moon sighted in Pakistan, Youm-e-Ashur on August 30

The moon of Muharramul Haram has been sighted in Pakistan, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced Thursday evening.

The first month of the Islamic year will begin Friday, August 21. Youm-e-Ashur will fall on Sunday, August 30.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman made the announcement after presiding a committee meeting in Karachi.

The day of Ashura is marked by Muslims across the world to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions on the 10th of Muharram.

The government of Pakistan announces two public holidays on 9th and 10th Muharram every year.