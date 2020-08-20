Thursday, August 20, 2020  | 29 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Muharram moon sighted in Pakistan, Youm-e-Ashur on August 30

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Muharram moon sighted in Pakistan, Youm-e-Ashur on August 30

File photo: AFP

The moon of Muharramul Haram has been sighted in Pakistan, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced Thursday evening.

The first month of the Islamic year will begin Friday, August 21. Youm-e-Ashur will fall on Sunday, August 30.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman made the announcement after presiding a committee meeting in Karachi.

The day of Ashura is marked by Muslims across the world to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions on the 10th of Muharram.

The government of Pakistan announces two public holidays on 9th and 10th Muharram every year.

FaceBook WhatsApp
muharram Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Punjab CM’s helicopter trips cost 273% more than KP CM’s
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi's DHA
Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi’s DHA
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
AKU launches free child health helpline for parents
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Five killed in Loralai road crash
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
Coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in Pakistan: health ministry
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
Five bizarre coronavirus myths debunked
China's coronavirus vaccine trial to begin at Pakistan's NIH
China’s coronavirus vaccine trial to begin at Pakistan’s NIH
China teenage climate warrior fights a lonely battle
China teenage climate warrior fights a lonely battle
Namibians warned not to use elephant dung to prevent coronavirus...
Namibians warned not to use elephant dung to prevent coronavirus virus
Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp named Premier League manager of the season
Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp named Premier League manager of the season
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.