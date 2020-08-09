Monsoon rains kill eight people in Balochistan: official

At least eight people have been killed and 17 injured after monsoon rain wreaked havoc in Balochistan province, confirmed the spokesperson for the provincial government Sunday.

Over 300 villages in Balochistan are facing flood-like situation due to the rains, Liaquat Shahwani, the provincial government’s spokesperson, said.

“The government is on high alert,” said Shahwani. “In some districts, about 278 millimeters of rain was recorded.”

On August 7, the Pakistan Meteorological Department had warned in weather advisory that the monsoon system could generate flash flooding in Balochistan. It had advised authorities to remain alert.

The Balochistan government, Shahwani said, has set up a control center in the chief minister’s house to monitor the situation in the province.