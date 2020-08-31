Minister advises Bajwa to issue ‘clarification’ over family assets’ story

Says he doesn't think what is being said about him is true

Information Minister Shibli Faraz has advised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa to issue a “clarification” over a story that was published on a website a few days ago.

“For Bajwa sahab, my advice would be that he issues a clarification,” Faraz said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Monday. He added that he doesn’t think what is being said about the former general is true.

Lt Gen (r) Bajwa is also serving as the chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority.

On August 27, a website known as Fact Focus published a story, claiming that Lt Gen (r) Bajwa’s family has set up 99 companies in four countries, including a pizza franchise with 133 restaurants.

The website further claimed that Lt Gen (r) Bajwa’s wife is a “shareholder” in at least 86 companies. Of them, 71 were set up in the US, seven in the UAE and four in Canada.

SAMAA Digital could not independently confirm the facts of the story.

Lt Gen (r) has already responded to the story on August 27. He termed the story “malicious propaganda”.

“A malicious propaganda story published on an unknown site, against me and my family, (just uploaded on social media) is strongly rebutted,” he said in a tweet.